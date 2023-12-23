Machine Gun Training Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, train on M240b machine guns at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 23, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (6.65 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response Photo By: Kevin Sterling Payne, Army VIRIN: 230323-A-DT978-0052A.JPG Photo Gallery