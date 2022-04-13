Light the Way Air Force 1st Lt. Dan Huntington Huntington experiences the phenomenon of St. Elmo’s fire, which occurs through electrical friction caused by specific weather conditions, while participating in an aerial refueling mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 13, 2022. The mission provided fuel to a B-1B Lancer heading to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.41 MB) Tags: U.S. Central Command, science, air force, indo-pacific Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta VIRIN: 230412-F-UN842-0780M.JPG Photo Gallery