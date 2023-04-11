An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four soldiers carry weapons as they walk beside each other along a road.

Mortar March

Army Spc. Jordan Sherey, Army Sgt. Cameron Rogers, Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rodriguez and Army Pvt. Jaguar Super, near the end of a ruck march during the second day of the 2023 Best Mortar competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 11, 2023. Competitors had to carry their weapons for several miles through the humid southern heat as they competed to earn the title of 'Best Mortar Team.'

