A soldier takes cover behind a tank during a training exercise.

Taking Cover

Army Sgt. Hunter Broyles, assigned to the 89th Military Police Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, takes cover during a detainee exercise at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, April 13, 2023. The soldiers and units are supporting the 4th Infantry Division in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase operability and reinforce our steadfast and loyal commitment to our allies and partners.

