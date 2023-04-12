Loading Ammo

Army Spc. Liam Nelson, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepares to load a M109A6 Paladin during line haul operations at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, April 12, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division and its partner units engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase operability and reinforce our steadfast and loyal commitment to our allies and partners.