An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine rolls a bowling ball down a lane with two standing pins.

Lucky Lane 7

A Marine participates in the Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, N.C., April 18, 2023. The competition provided service members the chance to meet victim advocates from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and discover available resources.

Photo Gallery