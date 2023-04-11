Big Splash A Navy air-cushioned landing craft departs the well deck of the USS Makin Island during Balikatan 23 in the South China Sea, April 11, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. military and the Philippines armed forces designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.73 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific, balikatan Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht VIRIN: 230411-N-VS068-1001A.JPG Photo Gallery