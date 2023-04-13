Night Direction Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Dorsey, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, signals to a German navy helicopter during twilight flight operations in the Baltic Sea, April 13, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.93 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally VIRIN: 230413-N-NQ285-1196A.JPG Photo Gallery