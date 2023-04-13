An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor gives directions to a helicopter landing at night on a ship at sea.

Night Direction

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Dorsey, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, signals to a German navy helicopter during twilight flight operations in the Baltic Sea, April 13, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

