Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Athletes take part in a wheelchair basketball practice.

High Lob

Athletes with the Wounded Warrior Regiment pass the ball around during wheelchair basketball practice at a sports camp in San Antonio, Texas, April 19, 2023. The camp is hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment to prepare team Marine Corps for competition, promote health and wellness and learn the skills to succeed in team sports.

Photo Gallery