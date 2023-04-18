Cargo Load Alaska Air National Guard airmen load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., April 18, 2023. The squadron loaded the cargo in preparation for Southern Strike, an exercise that promotes interoperability between special forces, ground forces and air assets. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.65 MB) Tags: North Carolina, Air Force, Southern Strike Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Emily Batchelor VIRIN: 230418-Z-JL079-3010Y.JPG Photo Gallery