Senior Address Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk delivers a speech to non-commissioned officer Academy graduates at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2023. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various Air Force education and training institutions around the Kaiserslautern military community to discuss future education and training opportunities for Ukrainian armed forces non-commissioned officer corps. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.46 MB) Tags: Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo VIRIN: 230323-F-VY348-1009.JPG Photo Gallery