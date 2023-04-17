Moving Equipment

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Division, load joint light tactical vehicles onto medium amphibious transports during Exercise Zalew 23, an amphibious assault exercise at Gdańsk, Poland, April 17, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.