Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman adds kindling to a fire at night.

Piano Burn

An Air Force pilot adds kindling to a fire during the Kadena Eagle Sunset Celebration Piano Burn at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The piano burning tradition started after a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano was killed in action during World War II. The members of the RAF squadron honored the fallen pilot by burning the piano in his honor.

