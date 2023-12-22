Aerial Refueling A KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft from the Air Force Reserve Command’s 931st Air Refueling Wing refuels a Finnish F/A-18, enhancing U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s readiness and demonstrating U.S. European Command’s commitment to bolstering security on NATO’s eastern flank in Poland, April 13, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.66 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, air force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Courtesy Finland Air Force VIRIN: 230413-F-F3253-0001A.JPG Photo Gallery