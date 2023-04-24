An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two sailors speak with a veteran.

Honoring Heroes

Navy Ensign Isias Diaz, left, and Navy Airman Apprentice Shaniece Singleton, speak with Korean War veteran Ronald Wolanski during a ‘Heroes Flight’ event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., April 24, 2023. Wolanski and twenty other veterans visited the air station as part of the program, receiving individualized tours tailored to the specific conflicts in which they served.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.53 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Photo By: Navy Ensign Angelique Therrien VIRIN: 230424-N-GO179-001A.JPG
Photo Gallery