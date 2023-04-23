Pie Time Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler receives a pie in the face from Petty Officer 2nd Class Roberto Griffin during a Second Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser event aboard the USS Anchorage in the South China Sea, April 23, 2023. The association’s mission is to enhance the social and professional interaction of sailors by building camaraderie and increasing command morale. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.1 MB) Tags: navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tom Tonthat VIRIN: 230423-N-HX806-1133R.JPG Photo Gallery