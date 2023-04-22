Floral Tradition A Florida National Guard soldier gives yellow roses to Lisa Haas as a traditional offering during a change of command ceremony for her husband, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, who assumed command of the Florida National Guard as the incoming adjutant general at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., April 22, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.91 MB) Tags: national guard, army, military spouses, military families, prioritizing people Photo By: Orion Oettel, Florida National Guard VIRIN: 230422-O-ZJ709-664A.JPG Photo Gallery