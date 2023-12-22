An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier kneels beside heavy equipment that is loaded and ready for transport.

Transporting Equipment

Army Spc. Refugio Chavez, a motor transport operator assigned to the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade verifies rigs for heavy equipment transportation during Orion 23 in Mailly-Champagne, France, April 23, 2023. Orion 23 is a French-led interoperability exercise designed to develop partnerships with allies.

Photo Gallery