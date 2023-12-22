Transporting Equipment

Army Spc. Refugio Chavez, a motor transport operator assigned to the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade verifies rigs for heavy equipment transportation during Orion 23 in Mailly-Champagne, France, April 23, 2023. Orion 23 is a French-led interoperability exercise designed to develop partnerships with allies.