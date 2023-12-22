Transporting Equipment Army Spc. Refugio Chavez, a motor transport operator assigned to the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade verifies rigs for heavy equipment transportation during Orion 23 in Mailly-Champagne, France, April 23, 2023. Orion 23 is a French-led interoperability exercise designed to develop partnerships with allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.44 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response, orion 23 Photo By: Army Pfc Alejandro Carrasquel VIRIN: 230423-A-TQ043-1056.JPG Photo Gallery