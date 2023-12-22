Sailing Savannah The USS Savannah participates in a passing exercise during the North American Maritime Security Initiative Pacific Exercise 2023 off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico, March 28, 2023. The exercise included search and rescue training with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy and Mexican Navy. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.11 MB) Tags: Navy, partnerships, Mexico Photo By: Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw VIRIN: 230328-G-WL656-4168Y.JPG Photo Gallery