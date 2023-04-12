Furious Alpaca Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Paul investigates mock suspicious materials inside a storage unit during Furious Alpaca at Camp Navajo, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The three-day exercise aimed to train participants in conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near-peer threat. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.04 MB) Tags: Air Force, exercises, Furious Alpaca Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger VIRIN: 230412-F-AL900-1330M.JPG Photo Gallery