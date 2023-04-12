An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman carrying a weapon stands in a dark storage with boxes and a plastic bottle on the ground.

Furious Alpaca

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Paul investigates mock suspicious materials inside a storage unit during Furious Alpaca at Camp Navajo, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The three-day exercise aimed to train participants in conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near-peer threat.

