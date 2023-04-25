An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A missile launches into the sky leaving behind clouds of gray smoke.

Balikatan Blast

Soldiers launch a Patriot surface-to-air missile system during a littoral live-fire event as part of Balikatan 23 at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, April 25, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise between the U.S. military and the Philippine armed forces.

