Balikatan Blast Soldiers launch a Patriot surface-to-air missile system during a littoral live-fire event as part of Balikatan 23 at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, April 25, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise between the U.S. military and the Philippine armed forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.76 MB) Tags: army, philippines, Balikatan 23 Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Andrews VIRIN: 230425-M-WE079-1376M.JPG Photo Gallery