Mechanical Mission

Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Glass diagnoses mechanical issues on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during Exercise Southern Strike at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., April 20, 2023. The large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise provides tactical level training and emphasizes air dominance, agile combat employment, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation and combat medical support.