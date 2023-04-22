Tomb Sentinels

Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Uhler, left, and Spc. Wyatt Stearns, tomb sentinels assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” cross paths during a changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va., April 22, 2023. Sentinels guard the Tomb at all hours of the day and in any weather condition.