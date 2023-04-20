An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine transports equipment and gear in a train station.

Transporting Gear

Marines with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, transport gear near Riksgransen, Sweden, April 20, 2023. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.

Photo Gallery