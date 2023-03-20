Distance Check Air Force Maj. Tyler Stearns, a weapons and tactics section chief, looks through a distance-measuring device at the Army Garrison Bavaria in Vilseck, Germany, March 20, 2023. Airmen visited the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron to learn about its mission and exchange tactics, techniques and procedures during Exercise Dynamic Front 23. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.95 MB) Tags: Air Force, Ukraine Response, dynamic front Photo By: Air Force 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis VIRIN: 230320-F-FJ317-005.JPG Photo Gallery