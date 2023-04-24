An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen parachute on a sunny day.

Emerald Warrior

Air Force Special Tactics operators conduct military free fall operations from an MC-130H Combat Talon II during Emerald Warrior 23 at Eglin Range, Fla., April 24, 2023. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict.

