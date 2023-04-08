Hiking in Honor

Retired and active service members and their families participate in a hike up First Sergeant’s Hill during an Operation Iraqi Freedom 20-year reunion event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 8, 2023. The hike brought together more than 100 active and retired Marines and sailors assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.