Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airborne helicopter fires at a ship at sea leaving behind clouds of gray smoke.

Littoral Live Fire

Soldiers fire at and sink a decommissioned Philippine naval vessel as part of a joint combined littoral live-fire training exercise during Balikatan 23 in Zambales, Philippines, April 26, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise between the U.S. military and the Philippine armed forces.

