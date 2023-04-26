Littoral Live Fire Soldiers fire at and sink a decommissioned Philippine naval vessel as part of a joint combined littoral live-fire training exercise during Balikatan 23 in Zambales, Philippines, April 26, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise between the U.S. military and the Philippine armed forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.62 MB) Tags: exercises, army, philippines, Balikatan 23 Photo By: Army Pfc. Mariah Aguilar VIRIN: 230426-A-LR057-1072M.JPG Photo Gallery