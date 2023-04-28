Suited to Serve

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sibel Uzun adjusts a recruit's neckerchief before for a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., April 28, 2023. Navy enlistees begin their careers at the command with a 10-week boot camp, which includes training in five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, warrior toughness, life skills, teamwork and discipline.