Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds a Dronebuster 3B to disrupt enemy drones.

Taking Aim

An Army paratrooper uses a Dronebuster 3B to disrupt enemy drones as part of Exercise Shield 23 in Pula, Croatia, April 20, 2023. Exercise Shield is an annual Croatian air defense exercise that aims at strengthening the execution of air defense tactics against low and medium altitude moving aerial threats.

