Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter dumps water from a bucket over a forest.

Wildfire Training

An Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopter drops water during annual wildland firefighting training at Pardee Reservoir, Calif., April 23, 2023. Aviators from the California Military Department trained alongside the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to practice aerial firefighting procedures.

