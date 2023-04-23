Wildfire Training An Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopter drops water during annual wildland firefighting training at Pardee Reservoir, Calif., April 23, 2023. Aviators from the California Military Department trained alongside the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to practice aerial firefighting procedures. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.53 MB) Tags: wildfires, training, California, Air Force Photo By: Army Sgt. Marla Ogden VIRIN: 230422-Z-AI686-184Y.JPG Photo Gallery