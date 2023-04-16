Mountaineering Course

Army paratroopers with A Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, march towards a mountain peak in snowshoes during a mountaineering course at the NATO Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence in Skovde, Sweden, April 16, 2023. The paratroopers spent five days learning from Slovenian instructors how to move, survive, and fight in the harsh conditions of the Slovenian Alps. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Command’s areas of responsibility.