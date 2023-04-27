Soldier Briefing

Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, receive a briefing before participating in air attack operations near Skovde, Sweden, April 27, 2023. Marines are deployed to Sweden as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 which focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.