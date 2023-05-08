Fighting Flames Air Force firefighters battle a controlled burn outside of a simulated aircraft fuselage during a training exercise at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, May 8, 2023. During the training, the firefighters attempted to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of real-world scenarios. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.04 MB) Tags: training, air force Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren VIRIN: 230508-Z-DL835-1219M.JPG Photo Gallery