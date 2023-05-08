An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A pilot sits in the cockpit of a plane while checking his helmet.

Final Checks

An A-10 pilot assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing checks his helmet prior to flying a joint training sortie for Defender Europe 2023 near Zaragoza, Spain, May 8, 2023. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise, supported by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, focused on the strategic deployment of U.S. forces and interoperability with allies and partners.

