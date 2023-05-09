Mortar Training

Army 1st Lt. Emilio Lopez, left, an intelligence officer and platoon leader, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Anderson, a mortarman and platoon sergeant, both assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepare a 120mm training mortar during a combined arms live-fire exercise for Anakonda 23 at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 9, 2023. Anakonda 23 is Poland's premier national exercise that strives to train, integrate and maintain tactical readiness and increase interoperability in a joint multinational environment.