Army Spc. Isaiah Gooden fuels an M1A2 Abrams tank in a combined arms rehearsal during Anakonda23 at Nowa Deba, Poland, May 4, 2023. Anakonda23 is Poland's premier national exercise that strives to train, integrate and maintain tactical readiness and increase interoperability in a joint multinational environment.