Replenishment at Sea Spanish Navy replenishment oiler Patiño arrives alongside the guided missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin to conduct a replenishment at sea during Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the North Sea, May 9, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB) Tags: navy, formidable shield, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jan Valle VIRIN: 230509-F-AV821-027.JPG Photo Gallery