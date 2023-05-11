Dignified Transfer

Service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency transport the remains of Army Cpl. Luther Herschel Story during a dignified transfer ceremony at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2023. Story was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions during the Korean War. His remains were buried as unknown in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific until they were moved in June, 2021, to the DPAA laboratory. Scientific analysis and circumstantial evidence led to his identification and his remains were transferred to his home state of Georgia for final burial.