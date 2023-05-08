Smoke Screen

Army Pfc. Trevor Mats-Brown, a combat medic assigned to the 348th Medical Brigade, sprints through a smoke screen during Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 8, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is an Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.