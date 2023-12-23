Missile Training

Army Apache Longbow helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fire 15 air-to-ground 114R Hellfire II missiles at Karavia Range Complex, Greece, May 12, 2023. Five AH-64D and AH-64A Apache helicopters from the Hellenic armed forces participated in the live-fire exercise, demonstrating the ability to mass precision fires as part of a multinational team. The exercise was an opportunity to enhance readiness across the force and build interoperability with host nation partners.