Precision Performance A member of the Golden Knights, the Army's parachute demonstration team, performs a precision parachute drop during the "Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and their Families," event on the National Mall in Washington, May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Photo By: Henry Villarama, Army VIRIN: 230511-A-AR102-3453.JPG