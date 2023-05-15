Atlantic Transit The guided missile destroyer USS Porter, foreground, transits in formation with NATO warships during Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean, May 15, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.33 MB) Tags: Navy, nato, formidable shield, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally VIRIN: 230515-N-NQ285-1358.JPG Photo Gallery