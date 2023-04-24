Emerald Night Air Force Special Tactics operators observe the range before conducting close air support training during Emerald Warrior 23 at Eglin Range, Fla., April 24, 2023. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training to respond to various threats. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.13 MB) Tags: special operations command, Florida, Air Force, Emerald Warrior Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris VIRIN: 230426-F-ZD833-1026Y.JPG Photo Gallery