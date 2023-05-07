Tuskegee Tribute

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. James Harvey, a Tuskegee Airman, stands in front of the Tuskegee Airman Statue during the Tuskegee Airman wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 7, 2023. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airmen changed the Air Force, the military, and the world.