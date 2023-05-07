Tuskegee Tribute Retired Air Force Lt. Col. James Harvey, a Tuskegee Airman, stands in front of the Tuskegee Airman Statue during the Tuskegee Airman wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 7, 2023. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airmen changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.83 MB) Tags: black history, veterans, air force, world war ii, tuskegee airmen Photo By: Rayna Grace, Air Force VIRIN: 230503-F-YD678-1044.JPG Photo Gallery