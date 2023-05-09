Submarine Surfacing The ballistic missile submarine USS Maine surfaces to receive a vertical replenishment from Marines assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force in the Philippine Sea, May 9, 2023. Vertical replenishments enable Navy vessels to quickly receive critical resources without disrupting maritime security operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.37 MB) Tags: marine corps, navy, indo-pacific Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss VIRIN: 230509-M-WV648-1101C.JPG Photo Gallery