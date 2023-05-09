An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A submarine surfaces in the ocean.

Submarine Surfacing

The ballistic missile submarine USS Maine surfaces to receive a vertical replenishment from Marines assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force in the Philippine Sea, May 9, 2023. Vertical replenishments enable Navy vessels to quickly receive critical resources without disrupting maritime security operations.

