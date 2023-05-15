An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Ships steam in formation.

Formidable Shield

The guided missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin steams in formation with ships assigned to NATO allies in support of Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean, May 15, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets.

Photo Gallery