Artillery Fire Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, engage targets with a pair of high mobility artillery rocket systems during Exercise Griffin Shock 23 in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade size unit.