An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers engage targets with a pair of high mobility artillery rockets.

Artillery Fire

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, engage targets with a pair of high mobility artillery rocket systems during Exercise Griffin Shock 23 in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade size unit.

Photo Gallery