Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A ship performs a replenishment at sea.

Maritime Replenishment

The USNS Medgar Evers transfers cargo to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during a replenishment in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

