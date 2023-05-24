Hurricane Drill Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, hosts personnel from federal, state, U.S. territories and military agencies for a hurricane rehearsal drill at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 24, 2023. The drill helps synchronize active-duty military efforts with federal, state, territorial and local partners to ensure seamless support during a hurricane response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.89 MB) Tags: army, hurricane Photo By: Army Spc. Noelani Revina VIRIN: 230524-A-GH746-069A.JPG Photo Gallery