Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two men place small boxes on a large map.

Hurricane Drill

Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North commanding general, hosts personnel from federal, state, U.S. territories and military agencies for a hurricane rehearsal drill at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 24, 2023. The drill helps synchronize active-duty military efforts with federal, state, territorial and local partners to ensure seamless support during a hurricane response.

